The Qt Company has released version Qt 3D Studio 2.5 of their 3D UI creation software originally derived from code that NVIDIA volleyed as open-source The Qt 3D Studio 2.5 release brings Stereoscopic rendering support to its OpenGL run-time code, support for bezier animations, more content loading controls, an Autodesk Maya export plug-in for importing those assets into Qt 3D Studio, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on Qt 3D Studio 2.5 over on qt.io