The Qt Company this week released the public beta of the forthcoming Qt 3D Studio for this development tool focused on creating rich 3D user interfaces with the Qt tool-kit.
The Qt 3D Studio 2.5 release is bringing support for defining animations using bezier curves, stereosopic rendering support with the Qt 3D Studio OpenGL runtime, more controls over content loading, an export plugin for Autodesk Maya, and better support for the merging of presentation files.
Designers/developers wishing to learn more about the Qt 3D Studio 2.5 beta can do so via qt.io/blog.
Add A Comment