Qt 3D Studio 2.4 Released With Massive Performance Boost - By Switching Away From Qt 3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 27 June 2019 at 07:30 AM EDT.
The Qt Company has released Qt 3D Studio 2.4 as the latest release of its 3D user-interface creation suite.

Qt 3D Studio 2.4 has been released with much better performance over its previous release, support for dynamic object creation, enables using vertex shaders in custom materials, and other features.

The biggest change though is around the run-time performance boost. The Qt Company's own benchmarks show this new release having a 51% improvement in CPU load, a "whopping 565% improvement in the rendering performance", and other big speed-ups. How so? By dropping their dependence on Qt 3D and using OpenGL instead. With version 2.4, they abandoned their Qt 3D based code and switched back to what was being used during Qt 3D Studio 1.x.

For those that don't know, Qt 3D Studio started out on code NVIDIA provided as open-source. That 1.x code was NVIDIA-written rendering code while for Qt 3D Studio 2.0 was their big plans for moving to a Qt 3D based renderer but now it seems they've shifted back to that earlier code for finding much better performance.

More details on Qt 3D Studio 2.4 via the Qt blog. There's also this post with more details on the performance benefits.
