Qt 3D Studio 2.3 Debuts With New Font Rendering Engine, Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 1 April 2019 at 11:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The Qt Company today announced the release of Qt 3D Studio 2.3, the latest feature release for this development environment for creating 3D user interfaces that started out from code open-sourced by NVIDIA albeit since then it has evolved in its own right.

Qt 3D Studio 2.3 brings a new font rendering engine based on distance field font rendering, support for variant tags to create multiple variations of a product UI using one Qt 3D Studio presentation, various performance improvements, enabling its new animation system by default, various import/export enhancements, and a range of other tooling improvements.

More details on the Qt 3D Studio 2.3 release via the Qt blog.
