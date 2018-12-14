Released just one week after Qt 5.12 LTS, The Qt Company on Thursday published Qt 3D Studio 2.2 as the newest version of this development environment for designing 3D user interfaces and adding 3D content to Qt5 programs.
Qt 3D Studio 2.2 introduces a redesigned material system, a zoomable view for the scene camera, improvements to sub-presentation management, better compressed textures handling, a stereoscopic rendering mode has been added as a technology preview, and performance optimizations to the Qt 3D Studio run-time.
More details on the Qt 3D Studio 2.2 release via the Qt.io blog.
