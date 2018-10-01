After last month's beta, The Qt Company is marking the start of October by officially releasing Qt 3D Studio 2.1.
The Qt 3D Studio 2.1 release brings with a number of editor enhancements, more convenient sub-presentation handling, run-time improvements including better performance and stability, new profiling data, support for ETC2/ASTC compressed textures, and other improvements. Qt 3D Studio as a reminder is for designing 3D user-interfaces and was originally based on code that NVIDIA open-sourced and contributed to the Qt project.
More details on the Qt 3D Studio 2.1 release via blog.qt.io.
