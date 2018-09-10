Qt 3D Studio 2.1 Beta Released With Various Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 10 September 2018 at 06:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Born out of code open-sourced by NVIDIA, the Qt 3D Studio software suite for designing 3D user-interfaces is out with a beta for its next feature release.

Qt 3D Studio 2.1 Beta 1 is out this Monday with a new boolean data input type, various other data input handling improvements, project structure enhancements, more convenient sub-presentation handling, and other improvements throughout.

This update follows the Qt 3D Studio 2.0 release from earlier this year that changed the rendering to be done using Qt 3D rather than the NVIDIA rendering engine.

More details on the 2.1 beta release via today's announcement at blog.qt.io.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
What Build System Should Qt 6 Use?
Qt Creator 4.7 Released With Clang Code Model Turned On By Default
Qt Creator 4.7 IDE Is Around The Corner After Today's RC
Qt 3D Studio 2.0 Officially Released, Qt Design Studio Announced For UI Designers
The Qt 6 Plans For November 2020, Qt 5.15 Likely Being Last Of Qt5
Qt 5.11.1 Released With 150+ Bug Fixes
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux