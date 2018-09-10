Born out of code open-sourced by NVIDIA, the Qt 3D Studio software suite for designing 3D user-interfaces is out with a beta for its next feature release.
Qt 3D Studio 2.1 Beta 1 is out this Monday with a new boolean data input type, various other data input handling improvements, project structure enhancements, more convenient sub-presentation handling, and other improvements throughout.
This update follows the Qt 3D Studio 2.0 release from earlier this year that changed the rendering to be done using Qt 3D rather than the NVIDIA rendering engine.
More details on the 2.1 beta release via today's announcement at blog.qt.io.
