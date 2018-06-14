The second release candidate of the revamped Qt 3D Studio 2.0 is now available for testing.
Qt developers have had a very busy week with the Qt Contributors' Summit where they talked of early Qt 6.0 plans, releasing the inaugural Qt for Python, and also updating Qt 5.9 and Qt Creator 4.6. The latest is now their second test release of the upcoming Qt 3D Studio 2.0.
Qt 3D Studio is their latest open-source and commercial offering for designing 2D and 3D user interfaces. Qt 3D Studio is what was born out of a big open-source code contribution from NVIDIA while now with their v2.0 release they have moved off the NVIDIA-based renderer and onto a new 3D engine built off Qt 3D. The Qt 3D Studio 2.0 release also features a new timeline mode, improvements to the designer user experience, 3D editing enhancements, and many bug fixes.
Details on the Qt 3D Studio 2.0 RC2 release can be found here ahead of the official release this summer.
