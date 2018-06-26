Qt 3D Studio 2.0 Officially Released, Qt Design Studio Announced For UI Designers
26 June 2018
The Qt Company has been on a roll this year with a slew of exciting announcements, the latest of which are Qt 3D Studio 2.0 and a new tool for user-interface designers as Qt Design Studio.

Qt 3D Studio 2.0 we've known has been coming with editor improvements, a new run-time built on Qt 3D rather than the NVIDIA rendering engine, and much more.


Check out today's Qt 3D Studio 2.0 announcement for all of the details.

The Qt Company also announced Qt Design Studio to usher in a "new age of UI development." This UI design anddevelopment environment is intended for rapid prototyping that can still achieve complex and scalable interfaces. Qt Design Studio features a bridge to Photoshop for importing assets created in Adobe Photoshop, timeline-based animations, QML live previews, QML visual effects, and much more.

Qt Design Studio 1.0 isn't yet ready, but they are working to release it this year with much more polishing and features. Today they are offering a free tech preview trial of Qt Design Studio that offers ten days of free access while ultimately they plan on releasing this tool for free to all of their commercial license holders. Right now they are unsure of open-source options.

More details on the new Qt Design Studio via qt.io.
