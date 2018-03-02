Qt 3D Studio 2.0 is coming this summer, but today marks the Qt 3D Studio 1.1 release as an incremental upgrade for those using this 3D user-interface authoring system that originated out of NVIDIA's open-source code.
The Qt 3D Studio 1.1 release has a wide variety of user interface improvements,much better data input support, a technology preview of a Behavior Scripting API, and other changes.
Qt developers interested in learning more about Qt 3D Studio 1.1 for creating 3D GUIs can do so via today's announcement, which comes just days after the Qt 5.11 beta and Qt Automotive Suite 2.0 release.
