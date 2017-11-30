The Qt Company is today shipping Qt 3D Studio, its new 3D user-interface authoring system for both developers and designers.
Qt 3D Studio 1.0 has a Studio Editor for creating interactive 3D presentations and applications, the Qt 3D Studio Viewer for testing new 3D designs in action, and is supported across Windows / macOS / Linux.
Of course, this new 3D Studio is powered by the Qt5 tool-kit. This new software package is made possible and based upon NVIDIA's huge code contribution to Qt earlier this year of opening the NVIDIA DRIVE Design Studio that became the basis for Qt 3D Studio.
Looking ahead to next year, The Qt Company has already been planning greater improvements to Qt 3D Studio including the replacement of NVIDIA's renderer/runtime with a new Qt 3D renderer, better hardware/OS support, and more.
More details on today's Qt 3D Studio 1.0 release via The Qt Blog.
