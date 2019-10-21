Qt 3D Will Still Be Improved On Alongside Qt Quick 3D

While Qt Quick 3D has been talked up a lot recently with The Qt Company's plans for that new 3D module inside the current Qt5 and future Qt6 tool-kits, Qt 3D itself is not going away.
Qt Quick 3D will offer 3D support to Qt Quick via QML and C++ APIs but the existing Qt 3D support isn't going to be eliminated and in fact will be improved upon as we near the Qt 6.0 release in about one year's time.
Qt 3D will still be around for those with more complex 3D use-cases, those wanting to have more control over the 3D process compared to Qt Quick 3D, and for those that cannot use GPL or commercial licensing, among other use-cases.
Qt 3D isn't only sticking around but developers from the likes of KDAB are working on more improvements. Some of the new Qt 3D work includes threading changes, dropping frame-buffer objects from common cases, notification system changes, and other enhancements. Some of the Qt 3D enhancements are there for Qt 5.14 while other improvements will hit in Qt 5.15 and Qt 6.0.
More details on the Qt 3D future via the Qt.io blog.
