The Qt Company Planning For Many Qt6 Enhancements This Year

The Qt Company has made a public roadmap for the Qt6 tool-kit this year with some of the items they are planning to add/enhance and are ready to talk about at this time.
Some of the Qt plans for 2022 include:
- Qt 6.3 is bringing Qt PDF to the Qt6 world. Qt Speech is also being worked on for re-introduction later.
- Improvements to Qt Location.
- Working to further enhance Qt for WebAssembly and promoting it out of the "tech preview" state it's been in for a while. More news on Qt for WebAssembly soon.
- More features to the new Qt Quick Compiler are being worked on.
- The QML Language server will be introduced soon for enhancing QML integration with integrated development environments (IDEs), linters, parsers, and other software.
- Continued desktop OS platform improvements such as for Windows 11 and macOS.
- Further enhancements for Qt on mobile such as with improved permission management, styling, IME support, and new APIs.
- Making more inroads for Qt on embedded devices. Qt for automobiles in particular seems to be a strong focus moving forward.
- Cloud connectivity enhancements around Qt.
- Furthering the Qt for Python support.
More details on their 2022 plans via the Qt.io blog.
