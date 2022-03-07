The Qt Company Planning For Many Qt6 Enhancements This Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 7 March 2022 at 06:06 AM EST. 39 Comments
QT --
The Qt Company has made a public roadmap for the Qt6 tool-kit this year with some of the items they are planning to add/enhance and are ready to talk about at this time.

The Qt Roadmap for 2022 was published this morning by The Qt Company. Some of these road-map items were previously talked about by the toolkit company while others not so much. But long story short, they are planning for many improvements on all fronts for the Qt6 toolkit to satisfy their customers and open-source users.

Some of the Qt plans for 2022 include:

- Qt 6.3 is bringing Qt PDF to the Qt6 world. Qt Speech is also being worked on for re-introduction later.

- Improvements to Qt Location.

- Working to further enhance Qt for WebAssembly and promoting it out of the "tech preview" state it's been in for a while. More news on Qt for WebAssembly soon.

- More features to the new Qt Quick Compiler are being worked on.

- The QML Language server will be introduced soon for enhancing QML integration with integrated development environments (IDEs), linters, parsers, and other software.

- Continued desktop OS platform improvements such as for Windows 11 and macOS.

- Further enhancements for Qt on mobile such as with improved permission management, styling, IME support, and new APIs.

- Making more inroads for Qt on embedded devices. Qt for automobiles in particular seems to be a strong focus moving forward.

- Cloud connectivity enhancements around Qt.

- Furthering the Qt for Python support.

More details on their 2022 plans via the Qt.io blog.
39 Comments
Related News
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
KDAB Launches CXX-Qt To Provide Safe Rust Language Bindings For Qt
Qt 6.3 Beta Published With Wayland Improvements, New Features
Qt Announces Changes To Simplify Its Commercial Licensing
Qt Launches Digital Advertising Platform To Integrate Ads Into App UIs
Qt 6.3 Alpha Released With New Qt Quick Compiler For Commercial Customers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
AMD-Powered Lenovo ThinkPads To Soon Have Working Platform Profile Support On Linux
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
Linux 5.17-rc6 Released To Cap Off A Crazy Week