Qt Publishes A 2019 Public Roadmap: More Work On WebAssembly, Tooling

The Qt Company has published a 2019 roadmap of sorts for areas they plan on focusing their resources this 2019 calendar year.

Their 2019 roadmap doesn't come as a big surprise if considering the areas where they have been focusing a lot of attention recently. For instance, they'll work on maturing the Qt WebAssembly support that was recently introduced for offering Qt access within web browsers via this high-performance, sandbox-secured technology.

Qt will also see better Python support this year following the release of Python with Qt 5.12 LTS that debuted at the end of 2018. These Qt Python bindings will continue to be improved and continue to be supported by new updates to Qt5 as well as opening up the possibilities of integrating with other Python modules like Numpy and Pytorch.

Also on the table for 2019 are some new widgets such as a circular progress bar and a switch widget, likely coming with Qt 5.14.

On the tooling front they will be working on continued improvements to Qt Creator, Qt Design Studio, and Qt 3D Studio. The Qt Company will also continue with their work around Qt for automobiles and in-vehicle infotainment systems and other areas of commercial interest to them where Qt5 has been making lots of inroads.

The Qt 2019 road-map can be found via the qt.io blog post.

Not mentioned in this road-map was any early work The Qt Company may be brewing for Qt 6, which initial indications put will make its maiden voyage at the end of 2020. Fun times ahead while in the tool-kit race GTK4 will debut this year.
