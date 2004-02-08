QML Online Now Hosted By The KDE Project For Qt/QML On The Web

QML Online is a Qt/QML adaptation for the web powered by EmScripten / WebAssembly.
Last month marked the first stable version of QML Online for running QML code within the web browser thanks to WebAssembly compilation.
This QML Online open-source project is now being hosted under the KDE organization. QML Online is continuing to work on Kirigami support and other improvements for developing QML on the web.
Those wanting to try out some live code samples and more can visit the new project home at qmlonline.kde.org.
