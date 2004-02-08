QML Online Now Hosted By The KDE Project For Qt/QML On The Web
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 June 2020 at 05:19 PM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
QML Online is a Qt/QML adaptation for the web powered by EmScripten / WebAssembly.

Last month marked the first stable version of QML Online for running QML code within the web browser thanks to WebAssembly compilation.

This QML Online open-source project is now being hosted under the KDE organization. QML Online is continuing to work on Kirigami support and other improvements for developing QML on the web.

Those wanting to try out some live code samples and more can visit the new project home at qmlonline.kde.org.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Developers Begin Working More On Plasma 5.20 Changes
KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support
KDE On Wayland Finally Supports Middle-Click Paste With Plasma 5.20
KDE Plasma 5.19 Has Better Wayland Support But Their Goal Is Not Yet Complete
KDE Ending Out May With UI Tweaks, Bug Fixes
Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)