QEMU 6.1 Is On The Way For The Open-Source Linux Virtualization Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 22 July 2021 at 03:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
Released on Tuesday was QEMU 6.1.0-rc0 as the first test release working towards QEMU 6.1's stable debut before the end of August.

QEMU 6.1 is another sizable feature release building off QEMU 6.0 that released at the end of April. QEMU remains an important piece of the Linux open-source virtualization stack and is also used on other platforms.

With QEMU 6.1.0-rc0, QEMU 6.1 is now under a hard feature freeze and will see weekly release candidates until ready to ship. The current plan is that QEMU 6.1.0 will be ready by mid-to-late August. Among the changes coming with QEMU 6.1 are:

- Support on PowerPC for greatly increased maximum CPU count support that users are likely to hit other system limits before being restricted by QEMU.

- RISC-V on QEMU has updates around OpenTitan platform support, support for VirtIO VGA, and a variety of other architecture improvements.

- More work on POWER10 support within the Tiny Code Generator (TCG).

- Emulation support of more Arm CPU features, including SVE2 and BFloat16 among others.

- QEMU 6.1 on x86 adds new CPU model versions with XSAVES enabled, a new machine option to allow rate limiting bus locks by guests, and other changes.

- QEMU's virtio-mem now works with VFIO.

- Dropping of old CPU targets including Moxie, lm32, and unicore32.

More details via the rc0 announcement and QEMU Wiki for the tentative change-log.
5 Comments
Related News
NVMM Ported To DragonFlyBSD For Virtualization
VirtualBox Shared Folder With Linux 5.14 Will Open New Files Faster, Fixes "git clone"
VirtIO-IOMMU Comes To x86 With Linux 5.14
KVM With Linux 5.14 Brings ARM MTE, Hyper-V Optimizations
Linux 5.14 To Support XMM Fast Hypercalls For Hyper-V On KVM
VirtIO-GPIO Guest Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor
KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland