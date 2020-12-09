QEMU 5.2 Released For Improving The Linux Open-Source Virtualization Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 9 December 2020 at 03:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include:

- A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements.

- When paired with Linux 5.8 or later, there is a new KVM CPU feature to improve the handling of asynchronous page faults.

- QEMU 5.2 implements all mandatory features of the NVMe 1.3 specification.

- Support for the DTrace back-end on macOS.

- QEMU's build system is now partly based on Meson but not yet a complete transition.

The lengthy list of QEMU 5.2 changes in full can be found via QEMU.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux VirtIO Memory Prepares For "Big Block Mode"
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.11 Adds Windows Guest Support
KVM For Linux 5.10 Brings New "TDP" MMU To Help VMs With Hundreds Of vCPUs, TBs of RAM
Linux 5.10 Xen Brings Security Updates - Includes Fixing ARM Guests With KPTI
XCP-ng 8.2 LTS To Bring Rewritten UEFI, Core Scheduling To Fend Off Side Channel Attacks
Virt-Manager 3.0 Released With UI Improvements, Cloud-Init Option
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.0 Enters Alpha With Parallel Downloads Support
NVIDIA Is Working On DMA-BUF Passing That Should Help Improve Their Wayland Support
GNOME's Mutter 40 Alpha Released With Big Improvements
Mesa 20.3 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Graphics Drivers