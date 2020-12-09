QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include:
- A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements.
- When paired with Linux 5.8 or later, there is a new KVM CPU feature to improve the handling of asynchronous page faults.
- QEMU 5.2 implements all mandatory features of the NVMe 1.3 specification.
- Support for the DTrace back-end on macOS.
- QEMU's build system is now partly based on Meson but not yet a complete transition.
The lengthy list of QEMU 5.2 changes in full can be found via QEMU.org.
