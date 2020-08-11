QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 12 August 2020 at 07:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QEMU 5.1 is now available for this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

There are plenty of changes across the board with QEMU 5.1 while some of the highlights standing out include:

- Support for live migration on AMD EPYC systems with nested virtualization.

- Persistent Memory Region (PMR) support from the NVMe 1.4 specification.

- Support for passing secrets to QEMU via the Linux keyring.

- Support for the ARMv8.5 memory tagging feature and ARMv8.2 TTS2UXN, Raspberry Pi boards now support the USB controller, and other Arm improvements.

- Support for two Loongson 3A CPUs while improving the MIPS performance in general with QEMU 5.1.

- The ability to select POWER10 as a machine type on the IBM PowerPC front. SCV and RFSCV instructions are also supported on the POWER front with this update.

- Support for the AVR CPU architecture and some boards like select Arduino devices.

- A wide variety of RISC-V improvements including support for the SiFive E34, Ibex CPU, HiFive1 Rev B, OpenTitan, and a variety of RISC-V architectural additions.

- Support for protected virtualization / secure extension on IBM s390- with a z16 or Linux One III and using Linux 5.7+ with KVM.

- Improved HVF acceleration support on Apple macOS.

- Various crypto improvements.

- Support for Zstd compression for QCOW2 images when using compress_type=zstd as a creation option.

More details on QEMU 5.1 that was released overnight via QEMU.org.
