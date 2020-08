QEMU 5.1 is now available for this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.There are plenty of changes across the board with QEMU 5.1 while some of the highlights standing out include:- Support for live migration on AMD EPYC systems with nested virtualization.- Persistent Memory Region (PMR) support from the NVMe 1.4 specification.- Support for passing secrets to QEMU via the Linux keyring.- Support for the ARMv8.5 memory tagging feature and ARMv8.2 TTS2UXN, Raspberry Pi boards now support the USB controller, and other Arm improvements.- Support for two Loongson 3A CPUs while improving the MIPS performance in general with QEMU 5.1.- The ability to select POWER10 as a machine type on the IBM PowerPC front. SCV and RFSCV instructions are also supported on the POWER front with this update.- Support for the AVR CPU architecture and some boards like select Arduino devices.- A wide variety of RISC-V improvements including support for the SiFive E34, Ibex CPU, HiFive1 Rev B, OpenTitan, and a variety of RISC-V architectural additions.- Support for protected virtualization / secure extension on IBM s390- with a z16 or Linux One III and using Linux 5.7+ with KVM.- Improved HVF acceleration support on Apple macOS.- Various crypto improvements.- Support for Zstd compression for QCOW2 images when using compress_type=zstd as a creation option.More details on QEMU 5.1 that was released overnight via QEMU.org