Following yesterday's release of QEMU 4.2, the next version of this open-source processor emulator for hardware virtualization entering development is QEMU 5.0.
QEMU 4.0 launched just this past April while QEMU 5.0 is the new version entering development to succeed QEMU 4.2.
Development for QEMU 5.0 is now open but as of writing there hasn't been any mad rush of new features to land. But among the "5.0" patches that have been residing on their mailing list include VirtIO IOMMU device support, XIVE support for POWER KVM guests, support for real-time clock ioctls, and other mostly routine patches around s390x / 9pfs / other common areas of code churn for QEMU.
Going off the usual roughly four month release cadence for QEMU, this would put the QEMU 5.0 release to take place either in late March or more than likely April.
