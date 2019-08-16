QEMU 4.1 is now out as one of the important pieces to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
QEMU 4.1 brings many improvements to various architecture-specific bits for ARM, MIPS, POWER, s390, x86, and even RISC-V has seen a number of prominent additions. On the Arm front there is now FPU emulation support for Cortex-M processors, ARMv8.5 RNG support, and other bits added. On the RISC-V front is the Spike machine model, ISA 1.11 support, and support for CPU topology in device trees. On the x86 front there is support for new Hygon Dhyana and Intel Snow Ridge CPU models as well as emulation support for the RdRand extension.
Some of the additions in general for QEMU 4.1 include VirtIO GPU 2D/3D rendering support for offloading to an external vhost-user process, Python 2 support is deprecated, and various network and block device improvements.
More details on the many changes to find with QEMU 4.1 via the QEMU.org Wiki.
Add A Comment