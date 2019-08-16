QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 16 August 2019 at 07:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
QEMU 4.1 is now out as one of the important pieces to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

QEMU 4.1 brings many improvements to various architecture-specific bits for ARM, MIPS, POWER, s390, x86, and even RISC-V has seen a number of prominent additions. On the Arm front there is now FPU emulation support for Cortex-M processors, ARMv8.5 RNG support, and other bits added. On the RISC-V front is the Spike machine model, ISA 1.11 support, and support for CPU topology in device trees. On the x86 front there is support for new Hygon Dhyana and Intel Snow Ridge CPU models as well as emulation support for the RdRand extension.

Some of the additions in general for QEMU 4.1 include VirtIO GPU 2D/3D rendering support for offloading to an external vhost-user process, Python 2 support is deprecated, and various network and block device improvements.

More details on the many changes to find with QEMU 4.1 via the QEMU.org Wiki.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Linux's KVM Sees Patches For RISC-V Support
XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
Linux Kernel Looks To Remove 32-bit Xen PV Guest Support
VIRTIO-IOMMU Driver Merged For Linux 5.3 Kernel
Linux 5.3 Ready To Support Linux Guests On ACRN
Jailhouse 0.11 Hypervisor Brings New CPU Support, Spectre V2 Mitigation For ARM
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Summing Up The AMD EPYC 7742 2P Performance In One Graphic
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
How Can AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 Series Be Even Better? Open-Source BIOS / Coreboot
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Red Hat Joins The RISC-V Foundation