The big QEMU 4.0 release is now available for this critical piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
QEMU 4.0 is a particularly big release on the Arm front with many new ARMv8 extensions being supported, AArch64 processors can now boot from a kernel placed over 4GB into RAM, and a variety of other ARM emulation improvements and fixes. QEMU 4.0 is also big for other CPU architectures with seeing MIPS I6500 and I7200 CPU support, many PowerPC improvements, continuing to bring-up RISC-V support, and the x86 MPX support has been removed following GCC and the Linux kernel doing away with that support.
QEMU 4.0 also adds SSD DISCARD support to VirtIO-Blk, TPM support improvements, VFIO EDID interface for displays for Intel vGPUs with Linux 5.0+, improved performance with the Xen PV disk back-end, GUI improvements, and a range of other changes.
More details on the QEMU 4.0 changes can be found via the QEMU Wiki. Download QEMU 4.0 from QEMU.org.
