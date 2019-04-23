QEMU 4.0 Released With CPU Support Improvements, Faster Crypto, Monitor EDID
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 23 April 2019 at 07:44 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The big QEMU 4.0 release is now available for this critical piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

QEMU 4.0 is a particularly big release on the Arm front with many new ARMv8 extensions being supported, AArch64 processors can now boot from a kernel placed over 4GB into RAM, and a variety of other ARM emulation improvements and fixes. QEMU 4.0 is also big for other CPU architectures with seeing MIPS I6500 and I7200 CPU support, many PowerPC improvements, continuing to bring-up RISC-V support, and the x86 MPX support has been removed following GCC and the Linux kernel doing away with that support.

QEMU 4.0 also adds SSD DISCARD support to VirtIO-Blk, TPM support improvements, VFIO EDID interface for displays for Intel vGPUs with Linux 5.0+, improved performance with the Xen PV disk back-end, GUI improvements, and a range of other changes.

More details on the QEMU 4.0 changes can be found via the QEMU Wiki. Download QEMU 4.0 from QEMU.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
VIRTIO 1.1 Released With 2D Graphics Support, Evdev Input Device
Proxmox VE 5.4 Released With New Installation Bits, Powered By Debian 9.8 + Linux 4.15
LXD 3.12 Released With Cluster Improvements, Better CPU & GPU Reporting
Xen 4.12 Released With Better Security, Ability To Go HVM/PVH Or PV Only
QEMU 4.0-RC1 Released - Packing Many Arm Improvements, EDID, Faster Crypto
NVMe VFIO Mediated Device Support Being Hacked On For Lower Latency Storage In VMs
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance