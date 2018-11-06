The initial release candidate of the upcoming QEMU 3.1 is now available for this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
QEMU 3.1-RC0 marks the first of at least four more release candidates due out over the next few weeks. If QEMU 3.1 development wraps up well, QEMU 3.1 stable should be out by the middle of December.
Among the changes coming in QEMU 3.1 are:
- Support for the ARMv6M architecture and Cortex-M0.
- The ARM Cortex-A72 CPU model was added.
- The XTS cipher mode performance is about twice as fast.
- Tiny Code Generation (TCG) improvements.
- Improvements on allowing legacy-free display support to avoid old VGA code on some QEMU setups.
The latest QEMU 3.1 code is available via QEMU.org Git. On the QEMU Wiki is the in-progress list of 3.1 changes in full.
