QEMU 3.1.0 will be out within the next week or two depending upon any last minute blocker bugs.
QEMU 3.1-RC3 was tagged on Wednesday as the final release candidate, unless the developers decide an RC4 is warranted. This puts the official QEMU 3.1 update on the table for next week otherwise the following week if the extra test release is necessary.
QEMU 3.1 is shaping up to be a fairly exciting update with multi-threaded Tiny Code Generator (TCG) support, continued work on legacy-free display support, the Cortex-A72 CPU model was added, support for the ARMv6M architecture was introduced, support for nanoMIPS I7200 and MXU on MIPS, new CPU models for Icelake server and client (desktop), support for AMD IOMMU interrupt remapping, and various user-mode emulation improvements.
Those wishing to learn more about the imminent QEMU 3.1 release, which serves as an important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack, can checkout the QEMU Wiki for all the release details.
