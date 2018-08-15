QEMU 3.0 is now officially available. This big version bump isn't due to some compatibility-breaking changes, but rather to simplify their versioning and begin doing major version bumps on an annual basis. As an added bonus, QEMU 3.0 comes at a time of the project marking its 15th year in existence.
QEMU 3.0 does amount to being a big feature release with a lot of new functionality as well as many improvements. Changes in QEMU 3.0 include Spectre V4 mitigation for x86 Intel/AMD, improved support for nested KVM guests on Microsoft Hyper-V, block device support for active mirroring, improved support for AHCI and SCSI emulation, OpenGL ES support within the SDL front-end, improved latency for user-mode networking, various ARM improvements, some POWER9 / RISC-V / s390 improvements too, and various other new bits.
On the x86 front, QEMU 3.0 does also bring a Knights Mill CPU model, support for the AMD TOPOEXT extension for cache information on AMD EPYC CPUs, and SVM emulation improvements.
The lengthy list of QEMU 3.0 changes can be found via the complete change-log at QEMU.org.
