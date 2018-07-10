QEMU 3.0 Is Being Prepared For Release In August
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 10 July 2018 at 02:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The march to QEMU 3.0 is now underway following discussions at the end of last year for jumping to the v3.0 milestone after the long-running v2.x series. The first release candidate is now available and marks a hard feature freeze for the QEMU 3.0 milestone.

QEMU 3.0-RC0 was just tagged, which marks the first release candidate and hard feature freeze -- the soft feature freeze had begun last week.

QEMU 3.0 isn't all that dramatic compared to the QEMU 2.12 release from the end of April. QEMU 3.0 though is doing away with GTK2 user-interface support now that its GTK3 support is in good-standing. QEMU 3.0 is also dropping SDL 1.2 with the SDL 2.0 support also being in good shape. QEMU 3.0 additionally is now defaulting to the --accel kvm:tcg mode rather than running just in the TCG (Tiny Code Generator) mode by default.

Additionally, deprecated interfaces and features that have been in such a state for at least two releases are being removed. QEMU deprecated features are outlined here.

QEMU 3.0-RC0 is available via Git. At least three more release candidates are expected ahead of QEMU 3.0.0 and that official release should arrive by the middle of August.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Xen Hypervisor 4.11 Released With Many Core Improvements
Intel Broxton To Support GVT-g With Linux 4.19
KVM Changes For Linux 4.18 Bring Many Microsoft Hyper-V Additions, x86 Bug Fixes
VirGL Now Capable Of OpenGL 4.1 With Latest Mesa
Tracking Mesa's VirGL OpenGL Features
Jailhouse 0.9 Hypervisor Released With NVIDIA TX2 Support
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking