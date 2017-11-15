QEMU 2.11-RC1 is available for this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
- Dropped support for IA64 Itanium architecture. Also being dropped with QEMU 2.11 is AIX support.
- ARM support for the Smartfusion2 board.
- Experimental support for SMP (Symmetric Multi-Processing) in OpenRISC -- going into the Linux 4.15 kernel meanwhile is also initial SMP support for OpenRISC.
- Support for more than 64 virtual CPUs with Windows guests when Hyper-V enlightenments are enabled.
- IDE/SCSI disks can now expose the disk rotation rate.
- Support for a TPM emulator (Trusted Platform Module).
- Improved TCG code generation and more efficient compilation for SMP guests.
The tentative list of all the changes coming for QEMU 2.11 can be found via this Wiki page. QEMU 2.11-RC1 was released yesterday while at least two more release candidates are expected before officially releasing QEMU 2.11.0 in early to mid December. Release candidates and stable releases of QEMU are available from QEMU.org.
