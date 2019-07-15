With more tier-one Linux distributions working on plans for doing away with 32-bit x86 support, if you are looking for a new distribution to play nicely with older hardware, Q4OS 3.8 may be it.
Q4OS 3.8 is the latest release of this desktop Linux distribution known for its more traditional/conservative offering that is lightweight and more akin to a classic Linux distribution and focused on long-term stability over just shiny new features.
With Q4OS 3.8 they have transitioned to Debian 10 "Buster" packages and KDE Plasma 5.14 has made it as their default desktop but they also offer Trinity 14.0.6 as the KDE3-forked desktop.
Q4OS 3.8, which is a long-term support release with a maintenance period of at least five years, is being supported on 64-bit as well as 32-bit / i686 PAE and i386 non-PAE systems. ARM support is ongoing for Q4OS.
Those wanting to learn more about the Buster-powered Q4OS can do so at Q4OS.org.
Add A Comment