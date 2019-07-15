Q4OS 3.8 Released As A Traditional Desktop Linux Distribution Built Atop Debian 10.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 15 July 2019 at 07:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
With more tier-one Linux distributions working on plans for doing away with 32-bit x86 support, if you are looking for a new distribution to play nicely with older hardware, Q4OS 3.8 may be it.

Q4OS 3.8 is the latest release of this desktop Linux distribution known for its more traditional/conservative offering that is lightweight and more akin to a classic Linux distribution and focused on long-term stability over just shiny new features.

With Q4OS 3.8 they have transitioned to Debian 10 "Buster" packages and KDE Plasma 5.14 has made it as their default desktop but they also offer Trinity 14.0.6 as the KDE3-forked desktop.

Q4OS 3.8, which is a long-term support release with a maintenance period of at least five years, is being supported on 64-bit as well as 32-bit / i686 PAE and i386 non-PAE systems. ARM support is ongoing for Q4OS.

Those wanting to learn more about the Buster-powered Q4OS can do so at Q4OS.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Debian GNU Hurd 2019 Released With An ACPI Translator, Support For LLVM
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Debian Installer Buster RC3 Brings Last Minute Improvements
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Release Images Are Up For Testing
Debian Installer Buster RC2 Released
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
Linux 5.2 Kernel Released As The "Bobtail Squid"