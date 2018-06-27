Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 June 2018 at 08:42 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Python 3.7 is now available as the latest major release to Python 3 with new features, performance optimizations, and other enhancements.

Python 3.7.0 is bringing a new C API for thread-local storage, a new UTF-8 mode, a built-in break-point function for use with the debugger, Data Classes being added to the standard library, core support for typing module and generic types, time functions with nanosecond precision, context variables, documentation updates, various optimizations, and more.

Downloads for Python 3.7 can be found at Python.org along with the release notes.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
The Perl Conference 2018 Session Videos Are Now Online
Rust 1.27 Released With SIMD Improvements
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
Flatpak 1.0 Nears With Today's 0.99.1 Release
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
PHP 7.3 Alpha 2 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns