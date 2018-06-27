Python 3.7 is now available as the latest major release to Python 3 with new features, performance optimizations, and other enhancements.
Python 3.7.0 is bringing a new C API for thread-local storage, a new UTF-8 mode, a built-in break-point function for use with the debugger, Data Classes being added to the standard library, core support for typing module and generic types, time functions with nanosecond precision, context variables, documentation updates, various optimizations, and more.
Downloads for Python 3.7 can be found at Python.org along with the release notes.
