Python 3.7.0 RC1 is available today as the last step prior to issuing this next feature release of Python 3 at month's end.
The Python 3.7.0 release candidate was issued today along with the Python 3.6.6 RC1. The current plan is to release both of these new Python versions on 27 June unless some blocker bugs come about that would delay the release.
The brief release announcement can be read on the mailing list while the release notes offer up more details.
New features for Python 3.7 include a new UTF-8 mode, a new C API for thread-local storage with CPython, a built-in breakpoint() function to enter the Python debugger at point of the call, Data Classes being added to the standard library, core support for typing module and generic types, time functions with nanosecond resolution, and context variables. Additional details in the aforelinked release information as well as the 3.7 documentation.
