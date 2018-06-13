Python 3.7 Release Candidate Arrives, Final Expected At The End Of June
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 13 June 2018 at 12:35 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Python 3.7.0 RC1 is available today as the last step prior to issuing this next feature release of Python 3 at month's end.

The Python 3.7.0 release candidate was issued today along with the Python 3.6.6 RC1. The current plan is to release both of these new Python versions on 27 June unless some blocker bugs come about that would delay the release.

The brief release announcement can be read on the mailing list while the release notes offer up more details.

New features for Python 3.7 include a new UTF-8 mode, a new C API for thread-local storage with CPython, a built-in breakpoint() function to enter the Python debugger at point of the call, Data Classes being added to the standard library, core support for typing module and generic types, time functions with nanosecond resolution, and context variables. Additional details in the aforelinked release information as well as the 3.7 documentation.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Programming News
Rust 1.26 Continues With Speed Improvements, Adds Support For 128-Bit Integers
HHVM 3.25 Released, Now Defaults To PHP7 Mode
Rust Gets A 2018 Roadmap, Big "Productivity" Edition Planned This Year
C++17 Is Now Official
PHP 7.2 Is One Step Away From Release
uClibc Is Still Around As A Lightweight C Standard Library
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29