Python 3.11 Might Slip To December Due To Outstanding Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 5 July 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments
While Python 3.11 is a big release and bringing significant performance improvements, users and developers may need to wait a little longer for the stable release.

A status update concerning Python 3.11 was issued today where they may resort to shipping the final release to December if the stability of it does not improve over the next week.


Python 3.11 Beta 4 is running behind schedule due to "a bunch of pending release blockers" even after a round of fixing other release blockers. These bugs include performance issues, possible crashes, and other show-stopping problems.

Python 3.11 is already trending three weeks behind the release schedule and due to the unfortunate state of bugs at the moment, they may resort to issuing two more beta releases that would in turn push things two months back.

Python 3.11 final had been expected to debut around 3 October while now by next week we should know if that will switch to December. A two month delay ultimately isn't bad for ensuring extra quality out of this big Python update, but the timing does throw a curve-ball for the autumn Linux distribution releases that had been aiming to ship with Python 3.11. Fedora for example had already begun their transition to Python 3.11 but for Fedora 37 may now end up needing to revert back to Python 3.10 depending upon how the release timing is decided.

The current Python 3.11 release status can be found on the python-dev list.
