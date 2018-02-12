A Look Back At Python 3.0 After 10 Years
This year marks one decade since the release of Python 3. Red Hat's Victor Stinner who is also a CPython core developer provided a retrospective on Python 3 at last week's FOSDEM conference.

It's been 10 years since Python 3 came about with its language changes and in 2018, there are still programs being made compatible with Python 3. Python 2.7 continues to be maintained until 2020.

For those curious what this Red Hat / Python developer has to say one decade after Python 3's debut, his FOSDEM 2018 presentation can be watched below and there is also the lengthy PDF slide deck for this interesting presentation.

