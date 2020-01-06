With Python 2 EOL'ed, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Along With Its Python 2 Removal
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 January 2020 at 10:38 AM EST. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
With Python 2 having reached end-of-life at the start of 2020, Ubuntu and Debian developers continue their work on removing Python 2 at least from the base OS. Work continues on transitioning packages to Python 3 or otherwise ultimately dropping unmaintained packages.

Matthias Klose who has been coordinating much of the Python 2 removal effort for Ubuntu and Debian has provided another update on the matter. libpython-dev, python, python-minimal and other packages are no longer provided as part of the python-defaults package as of today in the Ubuntu 20.04 archive.

Those packages are no longer shipped in the Ubuntu "Focal" archive although python2-minimal and other python2* packages are for satisfying the dependencies of remaining packages that are not yet Python 3 compliant. A new python-pointing-to-python2 package pointing python to Python 2 is expected to come in the Focal repository. More information within Ubuntu-devel.

Ultimately the goal is to have Python 2 out of the main archive in time for the Ubuntu 20.04 release in April considering it's a Long-Term Support release that Canonical needs to maintain for years to come, but within the universe archive is likely to still be some Python 2 remnants for packages not seeing Python 3 support.
3 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 13.04 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 Development Performance Comparison Without Mitigations
Ubuntu 19.10 Laptop Disk Encryption Benchmarks
Canonical Releases Multipass 1.0 As "A Mini-Cloud On Your Workstation"
Canonical Wants Your Feedback To Help Prepare Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu's Mir Display Stack Accomplished A Lot In 2019 For Being Discounted Two Years Ago
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Might Still End Up Shipping With WireGuard Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
Dell Finally Rolls Out XPS 13 Developer Edition With Ice Lake, Fingerprint Reader
Reiser5 File-System In Development - Adds Local Volumes With Parallel Scaling Out
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low