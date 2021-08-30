Pyston Developers Join Anaconda To Continue Their Speedy Python Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 30 August 2021 at 01:52 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Pyston began many years ago as an open-source JIT-based Python implementation developed by Dropbox. But after Dropbox dropped Pyston development, it went dormant for several years before the developers decided to create their own start-up around it and released Pyston 2.0. The Pyston developers are now joining well known Python organization Anaconda.

Anaconda as the well known distribution of Python and R focused on scientific computing and other tasks while having a simplified package management strategy has now hired on the Pyston developers. This now provides a more solid footing for Pyston moving forward where as initially with the Pyston 2.0 release the start-up hadn't initially made the code open-source while they worked to figure out a business strategy. Now with the developers being employed by a larger organization (Anaconda), they don't have to worry as much about monetization and other factors.

Pyston is to remain an open-source project with the same licensing as CPython and they say it will not be tied to using Anaconda/Conda. Pyston developers will still be in charge of their own roadmap though there may be integrations with other Anaconda projects in the future.

More details on Pyston joining Anaconda can be found via the Pyston blog and Anaconda.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Git 2.33 Released With New "merge-ort" Merging For 500~9000x Speed-Up
Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Meson 0.59 Build System Adds First Class Cython, Wine Resource Compiler Support
PHP 8.1 Performance Is Continuing To Improve With Early Benchmarks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Linux On The Apple M1 Can Now Boot To The GNOME Desktop But Lacking Acceleration
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes
NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers