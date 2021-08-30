Pyston Developers Join Anaconda To Continue Their Speedy Python Implementation

Pyston began many years ago as an open-source JIT-based Python implementation developed by Dropbox. But after Dropbox dropped Pyston development, it went dormant for several years before the developers decided to create their own start-up around it and released Pyston 2.0. The Pyston developers are now joining well known Python organization Anaconda.
Anaconda as the well known distribution of Python and R focused on scientific computing and other tasks while having a simplified package management strategy has now hired on the Pyston developers. This now provides a more solid footing for Pyston moving forward where as initially with the Pyston 2.0 release the start-up hadn't initially made the code open-source while they worked to figure out a business strategy. Now with the developers being employed by a larger organization (Anaconda), they don't have to worry as much about monetization and other factors.
Pyston is to remain an open-source project with the same licensing as CPython and they say it will not be tied to using Anaconda/Conda. Pyston developers will still be in charge of their own roadmap though there may be integrations with other Anaconda projects in the future.
More details on Pyston joining Anaconda can be found via the Pyston blog and Anaconda.com.
