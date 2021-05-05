Pyston 2.2 is out today as the latest version of this performant Python implementation. Separately, Facebook has introduced Cinder as a new incubator project providing a speedy Python JIT implementation.
Pyston 2.2 is out today as the new version of this alternative Python implementation. With Pyston 2.2 the developers claim their implementation is 30% faster now than the stock Python for web server benchmarks. Speed-ups this time around include work on their JIT and attribute cache mechanisms.
While this former Dropbox project went closed-source with Pyston 2.0, with Pyston 2.2 the code has returned to open-source. Pyston 2.2 is open-source while the developers working on this project are now going with an open-source business model with support services.
Downloads and more details on Pyston 2.2 at Pyston.org.
Meanwhile, Facebook has introduced Cinder as a new incubator project working on their own performant Python implementation. Cinder is Instagram's internal performance-focused version of CPython 3.8. There are various performance optimizations and a method-at-a-time just-in-time compiler. They hope to ultimately get some of this code at least back in upstream CPython. Interesting times ahead in the Python performance world!
