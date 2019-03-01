PyPy 7.1 As The Well Known Alternative Python Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 March 2019 at 08:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Last month brought the release of PyPy 7.0 as the JIT-ed performance-optimized Python implementation. PyPy 7.0 brought alpha Python 3.6 support, an updated CFFI module, and other enhancements. Out now is PyPy 7.1 as its successor.

PyPy 7.1 has an internal code refactoring so that Unicode strings are now handled using UTF-8 internally. By having this UTF-8 internal handling, the existing conversion passes could be removed to further help performance. PyPy 7.1 also has an updated CFFI module and other enhancements. PyPy 7.1 is available as PyPy2.7 and the PyPy3.6 support is considered beta.

More details via the PyPy blog.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Programming News
Meson 0.50 Build System Brings PGI Compiler Support, Various Fortran Improvements & CUDA
Rust 1.33 Released With Pinning, Library Stabilizations
Compiler Fuzzing With Prog-Fuzz Is Turning Up Bugs In GCC, Clang
Python 3.7 Release Candidate Arrives, Final Expected At The End Of June
Rust 1.26 Continues With Speed Improvements, Adds Support For 128-Bit Integers
HHVM 3.25 Released, Now Defaults To PHP7 Mode
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux