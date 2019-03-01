Last month brought the release of PyPy 7.0 as the JIT-ed performance-optimized Python implementation. PyPy 7.0 brought alpha Python 3.6 support, an updated CFFI module, and other enhancements. Out now is PyPy 7.1 as its successor.
PyPy 7.1 has an internal code refactoring so that Unicode strings are now handled using UTF-8 internally. By having this UTF-8 internal handling, the existing conversion passes could be removed to further help performance. PyPy 7.1 also has an updated CFFI module and other enhancements. PyPy 7.1 is available as PyPy2.7 and the PyPy3.6 support is considered beta.
More details via the PyPy blog.
