PyPy 7.0 Released - The Alternative Python Interpreter Now With Alpha 3.6 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 February 2019 at 11:26 AM EST. 2 Comments
PyPy, the popular Python implementation alternative to the de facto CPython and often faster thanks to its JIT compiler, is up to version 7.0 as of this morning.

PyPy 7.0 continues offering Python 2.7 support via its Python2 interpreter and there is still PyPy3.5 as the Python 3.5 support target. New to the game is an alpha of PyPy3.6 that provides Python 3.6 features but not yet considered a stable release.

Besides introducing the alpha quality Python 3.6 support, PyPy 7.0 has new garbage collector hooks, an updated CFFI module, and 100% compatibility with previous PyPy releases is maintained.

More details on the PyPy 7.0 release can be found via the PyPy blog. Downloads and more information on this alternative Python interpreter can be found at PyPy.org.
