Purism Is Proposing A Virtual Keyboard Protocol For Wayland

Purism's Dorota Czaplejewicz has been active within the Wayland community recently as they work on their Librem 5 phone Wayland compositor and Phosh shell for this software stack and iMX8 hardware they hope to begin shipping next year.On behalf of Purism, Dorota's latest Wayland work is proposing a new virtual keyboard protocol for Wayland. This allows for the emulation of keyboards by applications and complements the existing input-method protocol. The new vitual-keyboard protocol is based upon the Wayland keyboard specification but with support for seat bindings and dropping serials.Purism is developing this virtual keyboard protocol for Wayland for use with on-screen keyboards on a phone screen. While others have managed Wayland on-screen keyboards without a separate protocol, Dorota commented, "The need for this protocol comes from the fact that the input-method protocol combines two separate input responsibilities. It currently deals both with text input and raw keyboard events. I hope to split input-method along this line into virtual-keyboard and the rest of input-method...Applications should be able to control both interfaces at the same time. A screen keyboard supporting autocorrect (input-method) still wants to send arrow keys (virtual-keyboard) correctly. Because of this, both kinds of events at minimum must be sent to the same seat."This unstable protocol proposal can be found for now on Wayland-devel