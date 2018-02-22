Purism Releases Updated Coreboot Images For Their Laptops

Purism has released updated Coreboot images for their Librem 13 v2 and Librem 15 v3 laptops.
The updated Coreboot images are now re-based to Coreboot 4.7, Intel FSP 2.0, IOMMU (VT-d) support is now available, TPM support is also enabled, and there are fixed ATA errors for 6Gbps speeds.
This is the first Coreboot release where the TPM chip in newer Librem laptops will now be usable. The company also announced earlier this week that the Trusted Platform Management (TPM) ship will now be found in all new Librem 13 and Librem 15 orders by default as of their latest hardware revision this month.
While this Coreboot image will be shipping on all their new hardware, for existing customers you need to update the image yourself -- which may be a bit daunting as their update script was originally written for internal use and they admit isn't as polished as it could be. In the future they are hoping for a simpler update process (personally, hopefully it will reach a point where it can be deployed via fwupd).
Those wanting to learn more about their Coreboot update for their Librem laptops can be found via this blog post.
