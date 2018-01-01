New Purism Developer To Begin Work On Tackling Responsive GTK+ Apps

GNOME developer Adrien Plazas has joined Purism as part of their effort of getting GTK+ applications on the Librem 5 smart-phone.
They are focusing on getting existing GTK+ applications as much as possible running on this work-in-progress GNU/Linux smartphone and to follow GNOME's Human Interface Guidelines. Adrien Plazas has published a blog post about his activities, complementing the official Purism post from yesterday and already covered on Phoronix in Purism Begins Work On Unified Themes For Convergent PureOS Devices.
Part of what Adrien is pursuing is a "GtkResponsiveBox" widget that serves as a container for GTK+ widgets and will be respond accordingly based upon the screen size. At this stage GtkResponsiveBox is still early in the planning stage and won't necessarily pan out, but it's an effort being pursued right now for allowing more responsive GTK+ applications.
More details in Adrien's blog post.
