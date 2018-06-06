Purism Reaffirms Plans To Bring Librem 5 Smartphone To Market In January
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 June 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT. 10 Comments
Linux hardware manufacturer Purism is reaffirming their commitment this morning to shipping the Librem 5 smart-phone in January.

In a post that should be hitting their blog at Puri.sm any minute, the company is announcing the following:

- They are currently on schedule as planned for shipping their GNU/Linux smartphone beginning in January 2019.

- "The Librem 5 will be the world’s first community-owned smartphone ecosystem that gives users complete control over their mobile device."

- They have finalized specifications on the hardware platform, though they haven't seemed to firmly announce that yet besides the i.MX8 SoC.

- Purism has also finalized on their case design and UI shell, a calling application to make cellular calls, a contacts/PIM application, and more.

- They have placed the order on their developer kits, which will be based on the same hardware platform as the Librem 5.

Their default UI shell is based on the GNOME Shell but they continue working with the community on Ubuntu Touch and KDE Plasma Mobile support. It will certainly be interesting to see how polished they can get this hardware and software by the end of the calendar year.
10 Comments
