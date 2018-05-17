Purism Expands Its Linux Hardware Portfolio To Include A USB-Based GPG SmartCard
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 May 2018 at 12:45 PM EDT.
If Purism didn't have their hands full enough already working to further free Linux laptops and their very ambitious project to get their own Linux smartphone software/hardware shipping next year, they have now expanded their portfolio with the Purekey.

The Purism Purekey is a USB-based GPG SmartCard that they are working on in partnership with open-source hardware vendor Nitrokey. Purekey is designed to integrate with their hardware/software offerings and use it for purposes like decrypting their encrypted disk drives at boot time, use as part of their tamper-evident boot protections, and related use-cases.

The Purism Purekey will be available for purchase by itself or with other Purism products. Though as of this morning the Purekey doesn't isn't actually available, nor any solid product information, and appears to be just an announcement of their intentions to sell this new product in partnership with Nitrokey.

The announcement can be read at Puri.sm.
