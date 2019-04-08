Purism Now Providing Pre-Built Binaries Of Coreboot For Their Laptops

Purism's Coreboot support for their laptops has evolved nicely over the past two years after initially not having support. While their devices have been shipping with Coreboot for some time now, Coreboot updates up until now have involved having to build them from source, but now they are offering pre-built binaries.
Coreboot updates via source are nice if wishing to audit the code for security reasons, but even with their automated scripts can be time consuming. For those preferring the convenience of pre-built binaries, Purism is now offering them for their supported laptops. For installing the new Coreboot binary images is an improved setup/flashing script.
Today's announcement also shares they are now providing pre-built PureBoot BIOS binary images, but yet aren't offering PureBoot as a pre-install option when purchasing their hardware. PureBoot is their initiative around safeguarded / tamper-proof booting of the system.
More details on their PureBoot/Coreboot progress via the Purism blog.
