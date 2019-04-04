Purism Partners With PIA For VPN Solutions On Librem Smartphones & Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 April 2019 at 11:57 AM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
Purism announced today they are partnering up with Private Internet Access (PIA) for offering out-of-the-box VPN services to Librem 5 smartphone users as well as offering the VPN integration inside their Debian-based PureOS for Librem 13/15 laptop users.

Private Internet Access is already well known in free software circles for sponsoring a lot of open-source and privacy-minded projects. In seeking secure network communications, Purism has become an OEM partner with PIA for offering their VPN wares out-of-the-box.

The basic details on the deal can be found via this blog post, encompassing both their laptop and mobile smartphone ambitions.

Private Internet Access plans start at $9.99 USD monthly or lower cost depending upon year/multi-year plans.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
LVFS Served Up 500k Firmware Files To Linux Users This Month
Ampere Computing + Packet Roll Out eMAG To The Public Cloud - 32 Cores For $1 Per Hour
The Karbon 300 Is A Compact, Rugged PC That Ships With Linux As An Option
Linux To Add Support For The MOTU 8Pre Digital Audio Workstation Hardware
Xilinx Moving Ahead With Plans To Upstream Their Alveo PCIe Accelerator Driver
Popular News This Week
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
New GNOME Mockups Of The Librem 5 User Interface Work
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Valve Releases Proton 4.2 Based On Newer Wine Plus DXVK 1.0.1, Updated FAudio
Gentoo Gets GNOME 3.30 Running Without Systemd
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation