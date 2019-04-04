Purism Partners With PIA For VPN Solutions On Librem Smartphones & Laptops

Purism announced today they are partnering up with Private Internet Access (PIA) for offering out-of-the-box VPN services to Librem 5 smartphone users as well as offering the VPN integration inside their Debian-based PureOS for Librem 13/15 laptop users.
Private Internet Access is already well known in free software circles for sponsoring a lot of open-source and privacy-minded projects. In seeking secure network communications, Purism has become an OEM partner with PIA for offering their VPN wares out-of-the-box.
The basic details on the deal can be found via this blog post, encompassing both their laptop and mobile smartphone ambitions.
Private Internet Access plans start at $9.99 USD monthly or lower cost depending upon year/multi-year plans.
