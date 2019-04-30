Purism Announces "Librem One" As Their Privacy-Minded Software Suite

Purism is now in the service business of selling privacy-minded software services to compete with the likes of Google's G-Suite, Twitter, and other platforms. Today the company rolled out Librem One as this new software effort.
The Librem One services currently consist of encrypted chat, encrypted email, encrypted VPN, and social media support. These services aren't ad-driven, feature no tracking, and respect user privacy. With no advertisements involved, the cost of the Librem One suite starts out at $7.99 USD per month.
In addition to the initial Chat / Mail / Tunnel (VPN) / Social components, eventually under their subscription plan they tend to offer encrypted cloud storage, encrypted backups, encrypted contact syncing and storage, cryptographic payments, and a pay-as-you-go phone service. These future services are contingent upon enough individuals subscribing/donating to make them a reality.
Librem Chat is based on the Matrix protocol, Librem Social is using Mastodon, and their Librem Tunnel is using Liberty.
Purism is using crowd-funding once again to try to further their offerings. They have a goal of at least 5,000 backers over the next two months. Besides the $7.99 USD monthly user plan is also a $14.99 USD monthly "family pack" plan, among different tiers to "donate to the cause."
Those wanting to learn more about Purism's software suite can do so at librem.one.
