Purism Starts Shipping The First Librem 5 Smartphones
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 September 2019 at 05:20 PM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
In squeezing to shipping in Q3, Purism announced today their first batch of Librem 5 Linux smartphones are beginning to ship. In the process, we see the first actual photos of the Librem 5.

As announced at the start of September, Purism annouced they would begin shipping the Librem 5 phone in varying batches. This first batch of phones shipping have an individually milled case, loose fit of components, varying alignment, and unfinished switch caps. Or basically, alpha/beta quality. Over the months/quarters ahead, the quality of this privacy-minded Linux smartphone will continue to be revised.

In their announcement of the first Librem 5 phones beginning to ship, they are light on the details but at least there are a few photos of this initial Librem 5. They do not note how many phones are being produced as part of this first batch nor any close-up photos or videos of the device yet.


Yes, it is a thick phone at 147 x 72 x 15mm. The Librem 5 is powered by an i.MX8 quad-core SoC with 3GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC, 720x1440 display, 802.11n WiFi, and costs $699 USD.
5 Comments

