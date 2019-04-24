Purism Shares April Update On Librem 5 Hardware/Software

Purism has shared their latest update on the efforts around their Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone they hope to begin shipping in Q3.
This month the crew working on this privacy-minded Linux smartphone attended various conferences, continued work on their GNOME-based default software stack, worked out two Mesa issues in their usage of the Etnaviv graphics driver, worked on some fixes around their Wayland compositor, continued work on libhandy as their adaptive GTK UI library, and also worked on a number of kernel patches.
As for the actual hardware, they are still working on the schematic of the actual Librem 5 smartphone and the team is reviewing camera options for the device.
More information on this month's activities via the Purism blog. Overall they still have a ton of work ahead of them if they are to meet their latest release target of planning to ship the initial batch of devices in Q3 as both from the hardware and software sides there still is a lot to be accomplished.
