Purism Introduces Its Telepathy-Using GTK3-Based Phone Dialer Plans

Purism has formally introduced "Calls", it's GTK3-based (Public Switched Telephone Network) phone dialing application that it hopes will be accepted into the upstream GNOME project. Purism plans to develop this phone dialer using GNOME's Telepathy framework but for now is using a simple oFono back-end.Calls is the new program Purism is developing to make and receive conventional telephone calls for supporting their default GNOME-based software stack being developed for the Purism 5 smartphone.While Telepathy is controversial among even GNOME developers, they are pursuing this framework for their phone call application as it will also support SIP calls and other features provided by the GNOME framework.They have a basic Calls application at this point making use of GTK3 and with a simple oFono abstraction layer for the time being. They don't yet support ringtones or any advanced features, but here's what this in-development program looks like right now:

More details on Purism's plans for Calls can be found via their blog