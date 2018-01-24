Purism Begins Work On Unified Themes For Convergent PureOS Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 January 2018 at 12:35 PM EST. 3 Comments
Last week Purism shared a progress update on the Librem 5 smartphone project where they outlined their plans to continue pursuing the i.MX8M SoC and other plans. They've kept up their word of delivering weekly status updates and out today is their latest summary of work.

This week's update by Creative Director François Téchené covers their plans for a unified (and convergent) experience across the Purism devices running PureOS from the Librem 5 smartphone to their laptops.

Téchené commented, "Our approach to convergence is that mobile is the motivating factor for all other platforms. We are aware that usability is different from a small touchscreen to a laptop monitor with a mouse and keyboard. We want to improve the user experience through ease of use, by creating a graphical environment that doesn’t require a steep learning curve when switching between devices. This approach is also helpful to developers who don’t want to maintain too many different outputs. Mobile design brings efficiency and simplicity first."


They are aiming for a minimalistic design by default and have begun working on a dark theme followed by a lighter theme. Included in this article are some of their mockups so far, courtesy of Purism.

3 Comments

