Purism's PureOS To Explore OSTree/Flatpak, Wants To Develop An "Ethical App Store"

Purism's PureOS downstream of Debian that is shipped on their Librem laptops and is also planned as part of the software stack making up their in-development Librem 5 smart-phone is planning for more changes.
At this stage, over upstream Debian the PureOS spin has changes to allow it to meet the Free Software Foundation requirements for a GNU/Linux distribution, enables sudo by default, modifies various settings, utilizes the Wayland-based GNOME desktop, enables AppArmor by default, and other mostly cosmetic work at this point.
Moving forward, PureOS will be researching OSTree and Flatpak for future OS updates and application deployment. In addition, they are planning to host their own Flathub instance for distributing Flatpak'ed applications.
Purism is also wanting to develop an "ethical app store" where users can donate to the free software they use either as a donation or a recurring subscription model. They feel their ethical app store could lead to more sustainable free software development.
Those wishing to learn more can check out Purism's latest blog post.
