Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 March 2019 at 09:20 AM EST. 6 Comments
Purism announced this morning that their PureOS Linux distribution for their Librem laptops and forthcoming Librem 5 platform has achieved the goal of "convergence".

Purism is announcing today their OS is convergent. "Purism is beating the duopoly to that dream, with PureOS: we are now announcing that Purism’s PureOS is convergent, and has laid the foundation for all future applications to run on both the Librem 5 phone and Librem laptops, from the same PureOS release...Purism has one convergent operating system, PureOS. Google has two separate ones, ChromeOS and Android; Apple has two separate ones too, macOS and iOS."

They have been working on the likes of libhandy and other efforts to make GTK user interfaces adapt to the available screen real estate. There's been good progress on it, but calling the OS convergent today is a bit of a stretch considering not all of the relevant apps are convergent and the software stack for their mobile efforts is still in flux.

Those wanting to read their official announcement can do so on the Purism blog.
